'Accident of luck that I was not harmed' - Natalie Portman opens up on her time as a child actor

Natalie Portman, the Oscar-winning actress, recently opened up about her experiences as a child actor, emphasizing that her unscathed journey in the industry was "an accident of luck." Speaking on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Portman expressed caution about young individuals entering the entertainment world, stating that she would not advise children to pursue acting.

Early stardom and cautionary advice

Portman, who rose to fame at the age of 13 with her role in Léon: The Professional, acknowledged the role of fortune and her protective parents in ensuring her safety during her early career. Despite her own positive experiences, she advised against children entering the industry, highlighting the potential risks. "I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents," she remarked.

Complex feelings and industry awareness

Reflecting on her breakout film, Léon: The Professional, Portman acknowledged having "complicated" feelings about the 1994 thriller. She mentioned that, despite its beloved status and career-launching impact, the film now has aspects that are "cringey." Portman also addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against the film's director, Luc Besson, calling the accusations "devastating." Talking about the movie to THR, Portman said, "It's a movie that's still beloved, and people come up to me about it more than almost anything I've ever made. And it gave me my career,” she continued. “But it is definitely, when you watch it now, it definitely has some cringey, to say the least, aspects to it. So, yes, it's complicated for me."

Balancing act for child actors

Expressing her stance on children working in the industry, Portman asserted, "I don’t believe that kids should work." She emphasized the importance of play and education in a child's life, aligning with her belief that children should not have jobs. The actress urged a cautious and mindful approach, considering the heightened awareness and discussions surrounding child actors in recent years. “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it,” she said. “Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.”

Portman's journey as a child actor, though marked by success, unveils the challenges and complexities inherent in the entertainment industry, especially for young talents.

