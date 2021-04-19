ACM Awards 2021 Winners List: Maren Morris bags Female Artist of the Year; Luke Bryan receives top honour

From Maren Morris, Luke Bryan to Old Dominion, check out who took home the major awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Sunday and the big night promised some power-packed performances from female artists. The ACM awards this year were also considered to be the most inclusive ones with four Black nominated artists, the most yet the history of the awards has ever seen. The performances aired at the ceremony were pre-taped shows from various locations in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for the winners, Maren Morris won two honours, including Song of the Year and also Female Artist of the Year. Another ACM top honour was bagged by Luke Bryan who won Entertainer of the Year. While Bryan was set to perform at the awards, he backed out following his COVID-19 diagnosis as he had tested positive. Among other major wins included Old Dominion who took home the Group of the Year honour. Pearce and Brice’s I Hope You’re Happy Now also won the Musical Event of the Year.

First time nominee at the ACM Awards, John Legend lost out to Kane Brown in the Video of the Year category. The ceremony was hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban. Guyton became the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.

Check out the complete winner's list below:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

​Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion WINNER

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen WINNER

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the year

Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton WINNER

Single of the Year

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

I Hope -- Gabby Barrett

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER

More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

The Bones - Maren Morris

Song of the year

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

One Night Standards - Ashley McBryde

Some People Do - Old Dominion

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

The Bones - Maren Morris WINNER

Video of the Year

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Gone - Dierks Bentley

Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Worldwide Beautiful - Kane Brown WINNER

Music Event of the Year

Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Does To Me - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER

Nobody But You - Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani

One Beer - HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

One Too Many - Keith Urban, P!nk

ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa receive major nods

Share your comment ×