ACM Awards 2021 Winners List: Maren Morris bags Female Artist of the Year; Luke Bryan receives top honour
Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Sunday and the big night promised some power-packed performances from female artists. The ACM awards this year were also considered to be the most inclusive ones with four Black nominated artists, the most yet the history of the awards has ever seen. The performances aired at the ceremony were pre-taped shows from various locations in Nashville, Tennessee.
As for the winners, Maren Morris won two honours, including Song of the Year and also Female Artist of the Year. Another ACM top honour was bagged by Luke Bryan who won Entertainer of the Year. While Bryan was set to perform at the awards, he backed out following his COVID-19 diagnosis as he had tested positive. Among other major wins included Old Dominion who took home the Group of the Year honour. Pearce and Brice’s I Hope You’re Happy Now also won the Musical Event of the Year.
First time nominee at the ACM Awards, John Legend lost out to Kane Brown in the Video of the Year category. The ceremony was hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban. Guyton became the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.
Check out the complete winner's list below:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan WINNER
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion WINNER
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett WINNER
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
Jimmie Allen WINNER
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton WINNER
Single of the Year
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
I Hope -- Gabby Barrett
I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER
More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress
The Bones - Maren Morris
Song of the year
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
One Night Standards - Ashley McBryde
Some People Do - Old Dominion
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
The Bones - Maren Morris WINNER
Video of the Year
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
Gone - Dierks Bentley
Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Worldwide Beautiful - Kane Brown WINNER
Music Event of the Year
Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Does To Me - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER
Nobody But You - Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
One Beer - HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
One Too Many - Keith Urban, P!nk
ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa receive major nods