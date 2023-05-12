ACM Awards 2023: When and where to watch it online? Here are more details

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is finally here! The star-studded award night will take place on 11th May on Thursday. This longest-running country music awards ceremony was founded in 1996 and honors the best artists in the music industry. The last year’s award show created history as it became the first big awards ceremony to exclusively webcast in collaboration with Prime Video. The starry awards ceremony boasts performances by some of today’s popular country music artists. After all, this is country music's greatest night.

Here’re all the details for how to watch the ACM 2023 awards online:

When to watch the ACM 2023 awards?

The 58th ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7 pm. The show will broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A complete rebroadcast will be accessible to watch for free on Amazon Freeview from Friday, May 12 at 8 pm.

Where to watch ACM 2023 awards online?

The glitzy awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and both subscribers and non-subscribers can watch it for free. Twitch users can also watch by tuning in to the platform's Amazon Music channel. The awards show will be available on Amazon Freevee the day after if you can't see it live.

The Prime Video app will let us watch the ACM Awards and other Prime Video content right from our smart TV, smartphone, computer, or notebook. To access Prime Video from other countries, use ExpressVPN.

Who will host the 2023 ACM Awards?

Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks are going to be the hosts of the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Who all are performing at ACM Awards 2023?

The multiple star-studded performances by music artists will undoubtedly be one of the evening's biggest highlights. Some of the outstanding musicians you'll watch perform are Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, and Jo Dee Messina.

