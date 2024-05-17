ACM Awards 2024: Avril Lavigne And Nate Smith Perform Live Cover Of New Collab Track Bulletproof; See HERE

The Academy Of Music award held at Frisco, Texas was in the buzz online due to the winners and the performances that blew the minds of the audience.

The ACM Award winner, Nate Smith, and the iconic singer Avril Lavigne impressed the audience with their performance during the award show. This duo complemented each other, making their set more enjoyable and entertaining.

Avril Lavigne and Nate Smith perform at the ACM Awards

The Whiskey On You singer and Complicated singer shared the stage and performed their brand new collaboration titled Bulletproof.

Smith appeared first on stage as he started singing the song. As soon as his powerful singing captivated the audience, Lavigne made an entry on the stage which further elevated their performance together.

This performance comes after Smith bagged his first-ever ACM awards in the category of the Best New Male Artist. He was awarded two days before the show was set to take place, along with Megan Moroney and the duo, Tigirlily.

The World On Fire singer donned a black leather jacket, that had some inscriptions written in white on its sleeves. He wore black pants and a black hat.

The Hello Kitty singer twinned with Smith as she also wore a black ensemble. She wore a black ripped sweatshirt and black ripped flare jeans.

The stage was designed with a bar’s background that complimented the performance.

Avril Lavigne and Nate Smith tease the release of their song

Before performing live at the ACM, Smith took to Instagram to share the announcement of their collab dropping. The hitmaker rather implemented a creative approach in announcing it.

In the video, Smith is texting the songstress via iMessage. He shares a text about being excited to perform at the ACM. He then further shares a text saying, “I have a crazy idea…," further saying, “Let’s drop the song that day?!” To which Lavigne replies, “Hell yeah!”

The song was initially sung solo by Smith, and it featured in Smith’s Through The Smoke album, released in April 2024. The country singer has now dropped the duet version with the songstress.

