ACM Awards 2024: Chris Stapleton Clinches Male Artist Of The Year Following Artist-Songwriter Of The Year

The 2024 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, are currently underway and airing live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where prizes are being handed out to the best talents in the country music genre.

This year's nominations were led by Luke Combs with eight nods, followed closely by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, with six nominations apiece.

The coveted Male Artist of the Year category featured Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Stapleton, with the latter deservingly winning the category.

Chris Stapelton wins Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards

On Thursday, May 16, Stapleton earned his third triumph in the category after winning the said list in 2016, 2018, and 2022, and in his acceptance speech, the Tennessee Whiskey singer gave a sweet shoutout to his mother, who is sadly a bit “under the weather.”

Before being handed the Male Artist of the Year prize tonight, on May 15, Stapleton was also announced as the winner of Artist-Songwriter of the Year, defeating Wallen, Zach Bryan, Ernest, and Hardy.

The singer is nominated in two other categories at the 2024 ACM Awards: Album of the Year for his 2023 record Higher, and Entertainer of the Year. Stapleton won the latter category last year.

Who's performing at the 2024 ACM Awards?

Performers at this year’s ceremony include Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani; Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne; Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett; and Parker McCollum.

Additionally, Jason Aldean will perform a tribute to the late Toby Keith, who “passed peacefully” on February 6 following a stomach cancer diagnosis. He was 62.