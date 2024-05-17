ACM Awards 2024: Chris Stapleton Takes Home Album Of The Year After Male Artist Win

After clinching the Male Artist of the Year award earlier tonight, Chris Stapelton has now also secured the Album of the Year honor at the 2024 ACM Awards, where trophies are currently being presented to the top country artists at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Stapelton scored the prize for his 2023 record Higher, which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums list late last year, marking his fifth chart-topper on that ranking.

Chris Stapelton wins Album of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards for Higher

The award in the category is presented to the artist, the producer(s), and the record label. In Stapelton’s case, he shared the prize with his wife Morgane, and producer Dave Cobb, both of whom were present on stage as the singer accepted the much sought-after trophy.

For Morgane, the win marks her first ACM win and she couldn't be more proud of it. Briefly taking the microphone to address the cheering crowd at the venue after her husband’s equally brief speech, the singer said she is so “proud every day to work with the love of" her life. “It means so much to me to be recognized alongside of him. I feel [like] the luckiest girl in the world,” she added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Cobb, for his part, thanked his “family, god, and country music” for the recognition.

Nominees for the coveted Album of the Year honor at the 2024 ACM Awards were:

Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old; Stapelton’s Higher; Cody Johnson’s Leather; Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time; and Kelsea Ballerini’s Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good).

The 59th ACM Awards streamed live on Amazon Prime Video for free for viewers beginning at 8 p.m. ET tonight.