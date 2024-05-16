ACM Awards 2024: Full List Of Performers And Presenters Ft Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson And More

With the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards right around the corner, the ACM has announced the list of presenters and performers set to grace the event and serve entertainment and presentation duties at the May 16 ceremony.

Collaboration being the keyword for this year's event, per ACM’s official website, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan will team up for a performance, as will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne. Moreover, Post Malone, though he is not a country singer, is also booked for a performance on Thursday.

As for the presenters, Alabama, Carin León, Dion Pride, Rozene Pride, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson, and Randy Travis are all set to introduce and hand over the prizes to the winning musicians.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will stream live globally on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight.

For a complete list of performers and presenters of the 59th Academy Country Music Awards, keep scrolling!

Performers at the 2024 Academy Country Music Awards

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

Kane Brown

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone

Parker McCollum

Reba McEntire

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Presenters at the 2024 Academy Country Music Awards

Advertisement

Alabama

BRELAND

Tyler Cameron

Jordan Davis

Sara Evans

Carin León

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Dion and Rozene Pride

Noah Reid

Richard Sherman

Charissa Thompson

Randy Travis

Clay Walker

Country Music Artists to Look Out for Tonight

Luke Combs is at the forefront of the 2024 ACM Awards nominations, leading the nominations with eight nods, including Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Morgan Wallen and Moroney closely follow with six nominations each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Wilson are all tied with five nominations apiece. Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll also secured four nominations each.

ALSO READ: Honored': Jason Aldean Set To Pay Tribute To Toby Keith At ACM Awards 2024