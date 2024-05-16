ACM Awards 2024: Full List Of Performers And Presenters Ft Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson And More
ACM Awards 2024 promises an unforgettable evening with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters including Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and more. It will be hosted by Reba McEntire.
With the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards right around the corner, the ACM has announced the list of presenters and performers set to grace the event and serve entertainment and presentation duties at the May 16 ceremony.
Collaboration being the keyword for this year's event, per ACM’s official website, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan will team up for a performance, as will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne. Moreover, Post Malone, though he is not a country singer, is also booked for a performance on Thursday.
As for the presenters, Alabama, Carin León, Dion Pride, Rozene Pride, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson, and Randy Travis are all set to introduce and hand over the prizes to the winning musicians.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will stream live globally on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight.
For a complete list of performers and presenters of the 59th Academy Country Music Awards, keep scrolling!
Performers at the 2024 Academy Country Music Awards
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
- Kane Brown
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Post Malone
- Parker McCollum
- Reba McEntire
- Thomas Rhett
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
- Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
Presenters at the 2024 Academy Country Music Awards
- Alabama
- BRELAND
- Tyler Cameron
- Jordan Davis
- Sara Evans
- Carin León
- Little Big Town
- Ashley McBryde
- Dion and Rozene Pride
- Noah Reid
- Richard Sherman
- Charissa Thompson
- Randy Travis
- Clay Walker
Country Music Artists to Look Out for Tonight
Luke Combs is at the forefront of the 2024 ACM Awards nominations, leading the nominations with eight nods, including Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Morgan Wallen and Moroney closely follow with six nominations each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Wilson are all tied with five nominations apiece. Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll also secured four nominations each.
