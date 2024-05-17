ACM Awards 2024: Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Win Music Event Of The Year With Save Me

It's the ACM Awards 2024 and the Country's Cool again! Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson's collaboration with Jelly Roll, Save Me, went on to win Music Event of the Year. On Thursday night (May 16), at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, this duo received their award.

The Son of a Sinner singer delivered a heartfelt speech, while his duet partner watched proudly. Wilson started with her acceptance speech which was brief as she knew that Jelly Roll was going to make a passionate address. One of her favorite moments of gratitude was when Jelly presented her with this track from his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel which peaked at No. 19 on Billboard Hot 100 in November.

His wife, podcaster Bunnie XO had a noticeably emotional reaction when he took the mic. “This song saved me,” he shared with the crowd while getting emotional. “I was in a dark place. I thought I would die and go to jail, and I’m standing here today an ACM Awards winner.”

Big wins for Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson at the ACM Awards 2024

The country music duo originally sang their Save Me single during the last year’s ACM Awards. This year they graced the stage with individual performances. Wilson opened by singing her new piece Hang Tight Honey, while Jelly Roll also set fire to stage later when performing his song Liar.

Dick Clark Productions is overseeing these awards hosted by Reba McEntire featuring both the artists who were also competing for Entertainer of the Year at this event’s ceremony for 2024. Lainey Wilson took home the aforementioned award along with two other major awards.

