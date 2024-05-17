ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Shines Bright, Secures Entertainer Of The Year Title

Lainey Wilson is the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year!

The country singer, 31, won the coveted honor by beating fellow nominees Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen in the category.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Wilson, who won Female Artist of the Year earlier in the night, reflected on being a little girl dreaming of leaving her small hometown.

“I remember being a little girl and I would climb out on the top of our roof. I'd open my window and climb out and I would count all the stars,” Wilson said in her acceptance speech. “I would look up and I’d see the planes flying over my little town of 200 people and I’d dream about being up there in one of those planes.”

"I remember being a little girl and I would climb out on the top of our roof. I'd open my window and climb out and I would count all the stars," Wilson said in her acceptance speech. "I would look up and I'd see the planes flying over my little town of 200 people and I'd dream about being up there in one of those planes."

She continued: "And the funny thing is, I still feel like that little girl. I really do. I still climb out on the roof and I look at the stars, except I feel like I'm a little more eye level with them now."

The Watermelon Moonshine singer concluded by thanking her fans and acknowledging her fellow nominees, saying, “Everybody in this category has loved me…took me on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way. And I love y’all for that.”

Wilson has a fifth studio album in the pipeline

On Thursday, May 9, the Heart Like a Truck singer revealed her intention to release her upcoming studio album, Whirlwind.

Taking to Instagram, Wilson shared, "That’s what my life has been the last couple of years. I hope this record brings peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it." The album is slated for release on August 23.

Also, Lainey will be the subject of Hulu’s special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, which arrives May 29. And two days following that, she’ll kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Award aired live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on 16 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.