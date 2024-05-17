ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Artist Of The Year; Celebrates Women In Country Music

At the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday (May 16), Lainey Wilson, who had previously received the Record Breaker Award at Billboard’s Country Power Players, was awarded Female Artist of The Year. On stage at The Star in Frisco Texas, Lainey Wilson could not hold back her euphoria as she took home this award from Reba McEntire, who is an iconic country music artist as well. Dressed on theme donning a striking red cowboy outfit, she gushed over receiving the honor.

Lainey Wilson wants women in music to support each other

In her speech of acceptance, the latest cover star of Billboard took time to salute her fellow nominees such as Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves as well as other country music women trailblazers that have helped shape her journey.

She paid her respects to women in country music as some of her closest pals happen to be other female nominees. "I just wanna take a minute and talk about the women in country music," Wilson said commanding the attention of the house. "A lot of the women who were in the category specifically are some of my best friends," she continued.

Wilson thanked both her label and Wynona Judd who offers weekly devotionals. Also, she called out women in the audience to continue supporting each other. "We gotta do this more often. Iron sharpens iron," she remarked.

ACM awards 2024's Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson's achievements

Wilson also had nomination for Entertainer Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Music Event Of The year where she won for collaboration with Jelly Roll titled Save Me. The ACM awards show was produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Wilson had three big wins at the ACM Awards 2024. She took home the Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Event of the Year awards. She performed Little Texas’ God Blessed Texas and her own hit Hang Tight Honey.

Lainey Wilson had never been nominated for the Entertainer of the Year category previously. Winning this prestigious award made her the first musician since Thomas Rhett (who shared the win with Carrie Underwood back in 2020) to triumph in this nomination.

From her historic win at the CMA Awards last November, where she became the first woman since Taylor Swift in 2011 and the first artist since Garth Brooks in 1991 to win Best New Artist in one year followed by Entertainer of the Year in the immediately next year, Wilson has been on a remarkable path all through this year.

