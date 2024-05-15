ACM Awards 2024: Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Tigirlily Gold Declared Early Winners Ahead Of Main Ceremony

The highly anticipated, Academy Of Country Music Awards created a buzz online when the list of nominees rolled out. The event is set to take place on May 17th in Frisco, Texas.

The show has already declared its winners from three categories. This declaration comes two days before the official event is set to take place. Read ahead to learn more about the three winners and their respective categories.

ACM gives out three awards for three separate categories

The Academy Of Country Music Awards handed out three awards on Tuesday. The honorary people who received the awards were, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith and the duo Tigirlily Gold. These winners received accolades in three distinct categories the show has designated for best new artists.

Moroney won in the category of Best New Female Artist, Smith won the Best New Male Artist award, and the duo Tigirlily Gold won the New Duo or Group of The Year award.

All the above-mentioned winners had a tough competition in their respective categories. Apart from Megan Moroney, the Best Female Artist of the Year also included Ashley Cook, Hannah Ellis, Kassi Ashton, and Kylie Morgan.

The New Male Artist of the Year consisted of Nate Smith, Connor Smith, Dylan Scott, Earnest, and Kamren Marlowe. The New Duo or Group of The Year award nominated, Tigirlily Gold, Neon Union, Restless Road.

More on the ACM Awards

Although three of the winners of three categories have already been revealed, still the anticipation for the show carries on. The fans of the musicians nominated in the other categories are surely looking forward to the main event.

As per Variety, the show went from a broadcast network to being a Prime Video streaming exclusive. It is trimmed from its usual three hours to only two. The event has 15 scheduled performances to fit in those 2 hours.

It will be interesting to see who will achieve more than one award during the show on May 17. Moroney is all geared to perform on Thursday as part of the red carpet hour at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT.

As per Variety, Thursday’s show will be free for all viewers. One does not need to have a Prime membership, the show can be viewed for free on Prime Video and Amazon’s Twitch Channel.

