ACM Awards 2024: Where to Watch Online? Streaming Details, Time, and More to Know

One of the most prestigious country music award shows is finally here! The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards 2024 will air on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The event will host some of the most celebrated artists, performers, and presenters to grace the night.

Here is everything you need to know about where to stream the 2024 ACM Awards, all the artists who will deliver special performances, and the names of the nominees up for the award win on this big night.

Reba McEntire will host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards 2024

Arguably considered one of the most well-accomplished American country music singers and actresses, Reba McEntire is all set to return to host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards 2024. This year marks her 17th time hosting this prestigious ACM award, per Variety.

According to reports, In 2011, McEntire became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. In addition, she has won 16 ACM Awards accolades over the years. She's been ruling the hearts of her fans with her sensational vocals and the incredible body of work she has done in her decades-long career, which is a testament to how remarkably talented the 69-year-old singer is.

List of the 59th ACM Awards 2024 nominees

Luke Albert Combs, best known as Luke Combs, is one of the most nominated country music singers at this year's ACM Awards. He has received eight nominations for the coveted categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen both have received six nominations. Furthermore, other contenders up for the Entertainer of the Year title include Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Lainey Denay Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Chris Stapleton.

Artists who will be performing at 2024 ACM Awards

The 59th ACM Awards has a lineup of celebrated artists who will deliver show-stopping performances at this year's award show. From American rapper-singer Post Malone to singer Jelly Roll and more artists. Here's the impressive list of performers who will grace the stage to showcase their unique talents.

Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Noah Kahan, and Kelsea Ballerini, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Nate Smith, and Avril Lavigne.

List of presenters at the 59th ACM Awards

Presenters for the 2024 ACM Awards include Tyler Cameron, Alabama, BRELAND, Sara Evans, Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Dion and Rozene Pride, Carin León, Noah Reid, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson, Randy Travis, and Clay Walker.

Where to stream ACM Awards 2024?

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will exclusively stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. ET. Further, the star-studded award event will be available for on-demand viewing after the show on Prime Video, Amazon's Music App, and for free on Amazon's Freevee platform.