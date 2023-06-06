Across the Spider-Verse: Are Indian Spider-Man’s moves adapted from Kerela martial arts? Find out

Since its release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has garnered exceptional reviews as well as a spectacular box office collection. This live-action movie has won the hearts of people with its compelling storyline and cultural representation. Though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse prioritizes showing Morales Miles’ Afro- Puerto Rican heritage, it also throws light on Indian Spider-Man aka Pavitr Prabhakar, and his life in Mumbattan. Now, the lead animator Nick Kondo himself shared an interesting fact about the Indian Spider-Man on Twitter. Here is everything to know about the same.

Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nick Kondo, the lead animator of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed on Twitter that they had gone a step forward to inculcate more Indian characteristics and distinctive movements to Pavitr Prabhakar. On Twitter, Nick revealed that the unique motion signature of Indian Spider-Man or Prabhakar was inspired by about 2000 years old martial arts originating from Kerela. In the video clip shared by Nick Kondo, a man can be seen performing these martial arts, which is known as Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial arts form.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Indian Spider-Man is voiced by Karan Soni. Several other characteristics were incorporated in the movie such as sipping ‘chai tea’, showcasing glimpses of Mumbattan’s traffic and mocking British colonizers to appeal to the South Asian population.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The plot of About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revolves around Miles Morales setting out on an adventure with Gwen Stacy or Spider-Woman across the universe. While on the adventure, Miles meets a new team of Spider-People, also known as Spider-Society, which is led by Miguel O’Hara or Spider-Man 2099. However, Miles soon clashes with them over how to handle a new threat. Watch how Miles Morales and his team face off against a new powerful villain in the movie.

The cast ensemble of About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse includes Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Karan Soni, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Issac, and more. This movie was released on June 1, 2023, and since then has garnered great reviews from critics and the audience.

