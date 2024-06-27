Actor Bill Cobbs Known For Night At The Museum, Oz the Great and Powerful Passes Away At 90

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bill Cobbs who was popular for his prominent parts in movies like The Bodyguard, The Hudsucker Proxy, and Night at the Museum, passed away peacefully at 90 years of age. He took his final breath on Tuesday night at his Riverside home.

Veteran character actor Bill Cobbs passes away at 90

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his publicist Chuck I. Jones confirmed that Bill Cobbs's demise was brought about by natural causes. The veteran actor who had over 200 films to his credit died in his homestead in the Inland Empire region in the east of Los Angeles.

His brother Thomas G. Cobbs confirmed the news of his death on social media writing, "On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather, and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father."

Cobbs had many diverse roles like playing the Master Tinker in Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) who built Tin Woodsman in the Sam Raimi movie. He also played Whitney Houston’s manager in The Bodyguard (1992), a jazz Pianist in the Tom Hanks starrer That Thing You Do! (1996), and Medgar Evers’ older brother in Ghosts of Mississippi (1996). He managed to win hearts by seeping into the pivotal plot points as iconic everyday characters that remain unforgettable.

Advertisement

Remembering the late Bill Cobbs and his illustrious acting career

Wilbert Francisco Cobbs born on June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, excelled both in comic and dramatic performances. He attended East Tech High School before joining the US Air Force where he did stand-up comedy in his free time. Before turning to acting, he worked as a salesman for IBM machines and cars per se. Cobbs made his stage debut with the anti-apartheid musical Lost in the Stars (1969) at Cleveland’s Karamu House after which he played roles such as those in Purlie and Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Bill Cobbs heralded the story as Reginald, an almost retired security guard in Night at the Museum (2006) before reprising his role in the 2014 sequel. In The Hudsucker Proxy (1994), he was Moses, a mystical clock man who could stop time. His other memorable roles are in films like The Muppets (2011), Three Days to Vegas (2007), A Mighty Wind (2003), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995), New Jack City (1991), The Cotton Club (1984), Greased Lightning (1977) and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Ray St Germain? All About Him As Renowned Métis Musician Passes Away At 83