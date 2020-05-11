Actor Jerry Stiller passes away at 92; His son Ben Stiller pays tribute to him

Ben Stiller confirms the news of father Jerry Stiller's demise and pays tribute to him.

Veteran actor Jerry Stiller left for his heavenly abode today. The comedy star died of natural causes and other age related ailments. His son Ben Stiller confirmed the news of his demise on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry Stiller began his career starring opposite his wife Anne Meara in the 1950s. He rose to fame with Seinfeld and became a multi-talented performer who appeared in a number of films. Jerry Stiller is also known for playing Walter Matthau’s police sidekick in the thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and Divine’s husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters’ comedy titled Hairspray. He also received critical acclaim for his autobiography Married to Laughter that was dedicated to his wife Anne Meara, who died in 2015.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller enjoyed a long career on stage and screen. He is also survived by his daughter, Amy Stiller who is also an actress. Jerry Stiller's most popular appearances have been Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens and Frank Costanza in the show Seinfeld. He was last seen playing the role of Maury Ballstein in the action comedy film Zoolander 2.

