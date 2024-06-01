Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend; To Face Life Sentence Upon Conviction

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

Actor Nick Pasqual, who played a background role in How I Met Your Mother, has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, multiple times, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office charged Pasqual with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent. Per the press release published on the office’s website, if convicted, Pasqual could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Shehorn, per Variety, had recently moved a restraining order against him, but it is unclear whether she served it to Pasqual before he stabbed her.

DA stands by victim amid Pasqual's charges; Incident exposes previous allegations of abuse

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, extending support and resources to Shehorn on the department's behalf as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and mental trauma. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions," he affirmed.

The charges against Pasqual come a week after Shehorn was found bleeding in her home, braving 20 stab wounds, according to KTLA. She was placed in an intensive care unit of a local medical center before being taken out of the ICU a few days later. She remains hospitalized.

According to Variety, in her restraining order against Pasqual, Shehorn accused the actor of previously physically attacking her in the home they shared, including slapping her, breaking down doors, slamming her head on the floor, and sexually assaulting her. Following the May 23 incident, Pasqual fled the scene. He was later detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint.

Here’s a first-person account from Shehorn’s friend who found her after she was stabbed

“I found her, and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn't a pretty sight,” Shehorn’s friend Christine White recalled to KTLA, adding, “This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don't think this is ever going to happen to you.”

Shehorn’s friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff have started a GoFundMe account to raise the money she’ll need to cover her hospital bills, including her prolonged stay at the medical facility and subsequent surgeries and treatments. Allie Shehorn’s credits in Hollywood include Babylon, Rebel Moon, Family Switch, and more. On the day of her stabbing, Shehorn’s coworkers got worried when she didn't show up to do makeup for an indie horror film.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.