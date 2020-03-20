Actor Simon Rex REVEALS many British Tabloids offered him big money to LIE about hooking up with Meghan Markle

Simon Rex, who worked with Meghan Markle in Cuts, a 2005 TV Show, revealed in a podcast that several British tabloids offered to pay him up to USD 70,000 for lying about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate themselves and son Archie from the Royal Family was not a hasty decision that was made one midnight. Instead, it was a pot brewing since the time Harry and Meghan got engaged, owing to the British Press' coverage on them. Meghan became an easy target for the press as innumerable negative stories popped up on the Suits star. Eventually, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had had enough and took the drastic decision.

Simon Rex, an American actor, who worked with Meghan on Cuts, a TV Show in 2005, revealed the extent the press went to, in order to defame Meghan. The actor shared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast (via Just Jared) that several British tabloids had contacted him, offering up to USD 70,000 to lie about his relationship with Markle. Simon revealed that he never actually dated Meghan but they did hang out often and even went on a lunch date together. "Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way," the 45-year-old actor shared honestly.

"When that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f*****g up the royal f******g family," Rex added.

This is indeed a shocking revelation!

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle gobbling up a bunch of raspberries in one go in this throwback video is such a lively sight

Meanwhile, Meghan is currently in Canada, along with Harry and Archie. The couple attended their last royal engagement, which was the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

Read More