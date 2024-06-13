Actor Tony Lo Bianco of The French Connection Passes Away At 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Prolific actor Tony Lo Bianco, famous for his role in cult classic movies like The French Connection and The Honeymoon Killers, has passed away at his Poolesville, Maryland, house due to prostate cancer. He was 87.

According to the New York Times, the wife of Tony Lo Bianco, Alyse Lo Bianco, announced that the cause of her husband’s death was prostate cancer.

Tony Lo Bianco, born in 1936, played one last time in Ray Romano’s directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens (2022). He started out with shows such as Get Smart!, N.Y.P.D., and The Doctors during the 1960s era before landing his breakout performance in The Honeymoon Killers. Consequently, he went on to star as Sal Buco in William Friedkin’s The French Connection (1971).

Five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor, were awarded to this film. Lo Bianco received an Obie Award for Yanks-3, Detroit-0, Top of the Seventh (1975) and subsequently won a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge in 1983. He had won an Emmy as well.

Tony Lo Bianco leaves behind a remarkable acting legacy

Lo Bianco gained recognition through his role as Raymond Fernandez in the 1970 movie The Honeymoon Killers, which was a low-budget black-and-white film based on a true story that later became a cult classic. His character was presented with serious sideburns on the face and a heavy Spanish accent, playing the con man who would date defenseless women only to murder them afterward so that he could drain their bank accounts with some help from co-star Shirley Stoler. The first super-realist depiction of evil as banality is how The Guardian described this movie.

Throughout Lo Bianco’s career, he has also made many other iconic films, such as The Seven Ups. He played the leading role in God Told Me To (1976), and later on, he acted in F.I.S.T. alongside Sylvester Stallone. Other films featuring Tony Lo Bianco include City Heat (1984), City of Hope (1991), Boiling Point (1993), and Nixon with Anthony Hopkins.

He also appeared in various television movies, including as boxer Rocky Marciano in the TV movie Marciano, directed by Charles Winkler at MarVista Entertainment, a biographical sports drama released in America on November 27, 1979, and Quintillus from Jesus of Nazareth. In addition to these, there are three other major miniseries roles he had, such as La Romana (1988), The Maharaja’s Daughter (1994), and Marco Polo (1982).

Some brief TV series were his regular appearances, such as Jessie (1984), a cop drama, 1995's Homicide: Life on the Street, and his guest appearances in shows like Police Story, Texas Ranger, Law & Order, Murder, etc. Beyond his career as an actor with over 100 acting credits, he also stood for election to the pre-merger SAG New York Division Board in 2009.

