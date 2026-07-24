Actors Ben and Casey Affleck's Mother Chris Anne Affleck Passes Away at 83

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Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Oscar-winning actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2 at the age of 83. Her family announced that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025 and was given six months to live. Before her passing, her wish was to see her grandson, Atticus, graduate from high school. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she attended the ceremony with her family on May 31, two days before her demise.

About Chris Anne Affleck

Born Christine Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, Chris graduated from Harvard University and dedicated 35 years to teaching in public schools before retiring in 2008. Beyond the classroom, she was also passionate about social causes.

Chris and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, welcomed Ben in 1972 and Casey in 1975. The family later moved to Massachusetts, where she continued her teaching career. Reflecting on his parents' different backgrounds, Ben told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, “My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school. My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn’t go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard.”

Supporting Her Sons' Hollywood Journey

After Chris and Timothy divorced when Ben was 12, she encouraged her son's growing interest in acting. She introduced him to her former Harvard roommate, casting director Patty Collins, who helped him audition for commercials and television films. Chris remained one of her sons' biggest supporters and attended the 1998 Oscars with Ben, while Matt Damon brought his own mother to the ceremony after the pair earned a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Good Will Hunting.

Ben and Damon went on to win the Oscar, creating one of the ceremony's most memorable moments. Looking back, Ben told Vanity Fair, “We were sitting next to our moms and we won, and we kind of hugged our moms. I remember how everyone had made such a big thing out of it as if this was such a novelty. I remember thinking, being insecure, like, ‘Why? Why is it weird that we’re bringing our moms?’ Who else do you think we would bring?”

Chris is survived by her sons, Ben and Casey Affleck, and her five grandchildren, Casey's children, Atticus and Indiana, and Ben's children, Violet, Fin and Sam.

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