Actors From Law & Order, Desperate Housewives And Spider-Man: Homecoming Set To Appear On And Just Like That S3; Deets

In the highly anticipated third season of the Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That... viewers can look forward to the recurring presence of Dolly Wells and Sebastiano Pigazzi, who are set to play significant roles.

Adding to the anticipation, the cast will be enriched by the introduction of three esteemed actors: Logan Marshall-Green, Jonathan Cake, and Mehcad Brooks. This exciting announcement, unveiled on Thursday, June 27, by Max, has sparked enthusiasm among fans due to the unexpected inclusion of these talented individuals into the ensemble.

Each of these actors brings a unique blend of talent and charisma to the series, promising to inject fresh dynamics and intrigue into the storyline. Logan Marshall-Green, known for his compelling performances; Jonathan Cake, celebrated for his versatility; and Mehcad Brooks, recognized for his charismatic presence, are set to enrich the much aa.

Exciting cast updates for And Just Like That season

Their roles are expected to captivate audiences and elevate the viewing experience, ensuring that the upcoming season remains as beloved and engaging as its predecessors. The list of recurring guest stars includes Logan Marshall-Green (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jonathan Cake (Desperate Housewives), and Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order).

In other casting news, Dolly Wells, who plays Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) coworker Joy, and Sebastiano Pigazzi, who plays Anthony's (Mario Cantone) boyfriend Giuseppe, will be series regulars in the eagerly awaited season.

And Just Like That will follow the lives of three women in their 50s as they navigate love, loss, friendship, and family in New York City: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda, and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett are among the other returning cast members.

Sarah Jessica Parker discusses And Just Like That season 3

During a May appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, discussed the upcoming season of AJLT, which is currently in production. She described the new season as having a "soufflé quality" to her, but she declined to elaborate.

She grinned and said, "It just feels really lovely." Parker hinted at "layers, complexities, and complications," particularly in Carrie's life, as is typical of the series. She also stated that not all previous characters would return for Season 3, with new faces joining the cast.

Due to scheduling issues, Karen Pittman, who portrayed Nya Wallace, Miranda's professor-turned-friend, said in March that she would not be returning to the show for its third season.

Nixon appeared to announce in May that Sara Ramírez would not be playing their contentious role again. Nixon lauded the Grey's Anatomy alum, saying they had created a character that was both remarkable and provocative. She remarked that the story arc ended with their arrival and full change.

