Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies in Harvey Weinstein trial: He Raped Me

Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial: Six women were expected to testify in the case. Actress Annabella Sciorra was one of them. She told the court the former producer raped her in her apartment.

TRIGGER WARNING: Harvey Weinstein's rape trial has begun. Six women were expected to testify against and the first woman has testified in court. The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra walked up the witness stand and testified in an emotional testimony. The actress recalled every detail of the night nearly 30 years ago and said that the Hollywood producer raped her in her apartment. Fighting back her tears, Sciorra told the court that being raped by Weinstein made her feel like she was having "a seizure."

As per an AFP report, Sciorra described Weinstein barging into her New York apartment and attacking her. She added she was wearing a nightgown. "It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't really even know what was happening," she told the court.

Sciorra held her hands above her head, clasping her wrists and demonstrated how Weinstein held her down and sexually assaulted her. "I was punching him, I was kicking him, I was just trying to get him away from me," Sciorra said, as per an ABC report. "He got on top of me and he raped me," she said. "He put his penis inside of my vagina and he raped me," she repeated. The report adds that Weinstein avoided eye contact. Sciorra said the former film producer performed oral sex on her.

"I didn't have very much fight left inside of me at that point. I said, 'No! No!' But I mean, there was not much I could do at that point -- my body shut down. It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't really even know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something," said Sciorra.

She also revealed that she confronted Weinstein later but he asked her to keep the incident between the two of them. She also revealed the incident traumatised her that she began drinking heavily and began cutting herself. She said she tried to avoid Weinstein but he tracked her down, including to her hotel room at Cannes Film Festival 1997.

"When I opened the door, the defendant was in his underwear with a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a videotape in the other," she said. Lead defense attorney Donna Rotunno challenged Sciorra's "vague" timeline of the alleged attack. She also asked the actress why she did not inform her friends or the building's doorman afterwards. "At the time, I didn't understand that that was rape," said Sciorra.

During the cross-questioning, the attorney played a clip from an interview she gave in 1997 where Sciorra told host David Letterman that she sometimes lies to journalists to protect her private life. "You're a professional actress, correct? As part of that job Ms. Sciorra, you pretend to be someone you're not. Is that fair to say?" Rotunno asked. Sciorra replied: "No."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins, THESE six women will testify against disgraced Hollywood producer

Read More