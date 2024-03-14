Actress Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Says ‘Lucky' To Be Diagnosed Early

Renowned for her timeless beauty and illustrious career in modeling, Christie Brinkley has long been admired as an icon of grace and elegance. However, in a candid revelation shared on Instagram, the 70-year-old model stunned fans by disclosing her recent diagnosis of skin cancer. Brinkley's openness about her health journey underscores the importance of skin health awareness and proactive measures in combating the disease.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley stunned her Instagram followers on Wednesday with a candid announcement revealing her diagnosis of skin cancer. At 70 years old, the iconic model shared that she recently underwent a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma from the side of her face, shedding light on the importance of regular skin screenings and sun protection practices.

In her caption, she wrote, “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior…"

Brinkley shared a series of photos from her surgery and penned a long note on how she will be making lifestyle changes after her unexpected diagnosis. She said, “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !"

How did Christie Brinkley found out about her skin cancer?

Christie Brinkley disclosed that her visit to the doctor wasn't for her own concerns but to accompany her daughter during her appointment. However, during the visit, her doctor noticed a concerning spot on Brinkley's face, leading to her diagnosis of skin cancer. She revealed, “The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation.”

Brinkley continued, “He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

She further thanked various doctors at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York in her Instagram caption.

Brinkley’s recent diagnosis came after she celebrated her 70th birthday. The supermodel took to her Instagram to share mirror selfies, posing in a white bra and black leggings.

