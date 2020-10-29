Actress Letitia Wright on an all-female Avengers team: It's only a matter of time before they do it

Actress Letitia Wright says an all-female Avengers film will be a reality soon.

The 26-year-old star played Shuri in "Black Panther", besides in two "Avengers". Asked about the possibility of a female team-up, Wright said: "I don't think we have to fight for it. (Producer) Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside (Marvel chief) Kevin (Feige). It's only a matter of time before they do it."

Wright also opened up about how special it was to feature in the "Black Panther" cast.

"It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world," she said in an interview to Yahoo! Entertainment, according to a contactmusic.com report.

Last year, "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson had revealed that she and her castmates approached Feige about the possibility of an all-female superhero film.

"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this!' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen," Larson had said.

Also Read: Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the buzz about franchise's potential sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×