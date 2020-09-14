Actress Oh In Hye found unconscious by a friend in a state of cardiac arrest; Cops investigating

Actress Oh In Hye was found unconscious by a friend in a state of cardiac arrest at 5 am in her apartment. The actress has been admitted in hospital and is recovering.

[Trigger Warning]

Red Vacance Black Wedding actress Oh In Hye was reportedly found unconscious at her residence in South Korea on Monday, September 14. According to The Korea Herald, the actress was unresponsive when she was discovered at her home situated in the western port city of Incheon. The 36-year-old star was said to have been found at 5 am, KST, after a cardiac arrest. The Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department have confirmed the same in their statement adding that she was rushed to the hospital after she received CPR and other emergency procedures.

The police have also confirmed that the actress has been hospitalised where her breathing and pulse has stabilised. While it is reported that the police are investigating the cause behind her unconscious state, an AllKPop report added that the cops are also speculating the possibility of attempted suicide. "Oh In Hye's friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there. We currently believe that she [attempted suicide]," the police explained.

The news of her unconsciousness came hours after she interacted with her fans. The actress revealed she was on a date and asked her fans to have a happy weekend. We hope she recovers soon!

Oh made her film debut with the movie Sin of a Family in 2011. She went on to feature in movies such as The Plan, Red Vacance Black Wedding and A Journey with Korean Masters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, there are several helpline numbers for the same. One can also visit the nearest mental health care facility.

