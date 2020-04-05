Actress Patricia Bosworth passes away at the age of 86 after suffering from Coronavirus

Patricia Bosworth dies at 86 after suffering from Pneumonia brought on by Coronavirus.

Actress turned author Patricia Bosworth passed away this Thursday due to COVID-19. The 86-years-old was suffering from pneumonia that was brought on by the Coronavirus, her stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav told The New York Times. Patricia Bosworth died on Thursday in New York, Fia confirmed in her Facebook post that she wrote for her late step mother. "This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step- Mother, Patricia Bosworth," she wrote.

"She was fiercely independent, even when she began to get sick. She was angry with me because I was so worried about her! It was so terribly difficult not to be with her in her last days, but the nurses and doctors said she was communicating to them with her mighty pen!," Fia added. She went on, "I’m so proud of her bravery! I have been talking to her amazing friends, whom loved her so much! Many of them have adopted me now. I am filled with gratefulness for knowing Patti, and having her in my life."

Read her post:

Patricia Bosworth has acted in films like The Nun’s Story, Four Boys, and a Gun and Fur. Post her stance in acting, she dipped her feet in journalism and authored many books and biographies. She wrote biographies on Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, Jane Fonda, and others. She wrote memoirs about her own life in 1998’s titled ‘Anything Your Little Heart Desires: An American Family Story’ and 'The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan' in 1970.

