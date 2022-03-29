20 actresses in their 50s who are at the pinnacle of their Hollywood careers

Age is just a number and some of the biggest Hollywood actresses in their 50s are certainly proving that. When it comes to the acting industry, for the longest time it seemed to be an issue for older actresses to receive competitive lead roles since most of them were being written for younger stars. Although over the years, there has been a shift in the kind of content that's churned out, be it for the big screen or OTT and TV shows. Today, there are more challenging roles written keeping in mind actresses in their 50s.

Taking a look at some of Hollywood's A-list female actresses, one can see how the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Viola Davis among others have carved a career that has gotten stronger over time. They are unafraid to take on complex roles and hence have been experimenting across genres when it comes to signing projects. Also, stars such as Nicole Kidman are fine examples of how middle-aged actresses continue to get projects that can be artistic, experimental and impactful enough. Her performances in recent projects such as Big Little Lies, Being the Ricardos, Bombshell among others have been proof of it.

In fact, talk about the most successful leading ladies of Hollywood today and you will find most of them are a part of the 50s club. It's also celebrities like Jennifer Lopez who will further make you agree with this notion that age doesn't define your career and that if you are the best at what you do, success becomes sweeter even more as you get older. These women prove that they have much more to offer to any given project considering the amount of experience they bring to the floor and are at the pinnacle of their careers.

A look at actresses in their 50s who are dominating Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston

It's hard to believe Jennifer Aniston is 53 considering we still think of her as Rachel Green from Friends. Although it's commendable how massive a star she has become following her Friends days. After starting her early career with TV, the actress then went on to make a mark in Hollywood after starring in several big films such as Friends With Money, We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses among many others. Not only that, she returned to the small screen with streaming projects such as The Morning Show and also OTT films like Murder Mystery, both of which were widely appreciated. In fact, Jennifer also received one of her career's biggest accolades for performance in The Morning Show, a SAG Award in 2020.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis has been the recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and also has two Tony Awards to her name and she's only 56. She's one of the most successful Hollywood actresses in their 50s beyond a doubt. Her performances in films such as Fences, The Help among others have been beyond commendable. Not only that, Davis left an even bigger mark with her performance as Annalise Keating in the television drama series How to Get Away with Murder. It was this role that won her the Primetime Emmy Award. Davis' recent career hits also include Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman recently competed at Oscars 2022 in the Best Actress category for her performance in Being the Ricardos. This was her third nomination in the Best Actress category whereas fourth in total at the Academy Awards. The actress after starting out with Australian cinema in the 80s made her breakthrough in Hollywood in the 90s. At 54, to this day, she remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood following her successes with projects such as Big Little Lies among others.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh first left us impressed with her performance as Christina Yang in the famed ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy. The 50-year-old Canadian actress later continued to prove her brilliant talent with projects such as Killing Eve. The numerous accolades won by her further show she has no match when it comes to delivering award-worthy performances. What's amazing is that Sandra has also made an equally amazing impact in animated films and has done voice acting for some big projects such as Mulan II, Over the Moon, Raya and the Last Dragon and Pixar's latest release Turning Red.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek recently opened up about playing a superhero for the first time in her career and being surprised to have received this offer despite being among the actresses in their 50s. Hayek impressively starred as Ajak in Marvel's Eternals and the 55-year-old actress continues to show that she has so much more to explore in Hollywood despite her already successful career which boasts of biggest hits such as Frida, Desperado, Bandidas among others.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has starred in some of the most iconic films from the 90s such as Speed and Miss Congeniality. These are the films that never grow old, much like the actress herself. At 57, Bullock continues to leave us stunned with every new role. From Bird Box to The Unforgivable, the actress has managed to leave audiences speechless with her pitch-perfect performances. The actress also has another major release coming up with the comedy-drama, The Lost City starring Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in a cameo role.

Jodie Foster

The 59-year-old actress received one of the biggest honours that an actor can receive recently as she was as awarded an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Foster's contribution to cinema has been unmatched with films like The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, Panic Room among several others. Not only acting but Foster's successful career in Hollywood also includes directing having helmed films like Money Monster and Arkangel.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is easily one of the most talented in Hollywood actresses who are in their 50s. She can pull off every role with great honesty and over the past few years, she has proven that even her smaller cameo can prove to be extremely impactful. Spencer made her debut in the 1996 drama A Time to Kill but her breakthrough performance was The Help, for which she won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. From limited series such as Self Made to movies like Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, Spencer has delivered noteworthy performances in all.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern's first memory for many of us may be as Ellie Sattler in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park but today, the 55-year-old actress is more loved for her performances in Big Little Lies, Marriage Story among others. Dern's brilliant performance in Big Little Lies made Hollywood become obsessed with her again and as a result, we saw her take on several major projects such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Little Women among others.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lope is often referred to as the ageless beauty given that at 52, the actress could give any younger celebrity a run for their money. Lopez has managed to build a massive career in two industries and dominates both spaces, be it music or Hollywood. From her stunning on-stage performances to her onscreen acting, JLo is brilliant at everything she does. One of her most recent Hollywood releases was the romantic comedy, Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson.

Halle Berry

Halley Berry is yet another Hollywood actress who seems to be getting better with age. The 55-year-old, Catwoman star is an Academy Award winner and also among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. From being a Bond girl to superhero films, Halle Berry has aced at doing it all. She recently also made her directorial debut with the film Bruised.

Cate Blanchett

There's no genre that Cate Blanchett hasn't explored when it comes to her Hollywood performances. The Academy Award winner has starred in several A-list projects along with some of the most acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese, Richard Eyre among others. From broadway to films and also web series, Blanchett has worked in all mediums and continues to impress us at 55 by taking on some of the most challenging roles. She recently appeared in Adam McKay's Oscar-nominated film, Don't Look Up.

Regina King

Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019 by Time, Regina King is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest talents and easily among the best actresses in their 50s. The 51-year-old actress has appeared in several major shows including the limited series Watchmen which won her a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also an Academy Award winner and has bagged an Oscar for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk. Not only that, King also made his directorial debut with One Night in Miami which received her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, making her only the second black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo has been one of the Televisions' biggest faces and also the highest-paid actress. She is loved by the audiences for her performance as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. After making her screen debut with NBC's legal drama Law & Order, Pompeo's most popular show became Grey's Anatomy, in which she has been a title cast member for 18 seasons.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is an acting legend. There's no role that she can't pull off and hence she has played everything from the evil Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films to Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown. The 55-year-old English actress has also starred in some significant Hollywood films such as Fight Club, The King's Speech, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

among others.

Michelle Yeoh

The Malaysian actress first became prominent for her role in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. Michelle Yeoh later also appeared in big-budget Hollywood films such as Memoirs of a Geisha, Kung Fu Panda 2 among others. Her notable performance was also seen in the Oscar-nominated film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. What's amazing is that at 59, Yeoh made her Marvel debut with Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. She's also known for her role in the Star Trek franchise as Philippa Georgiou.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is easily one of Hollywood's most loved actresses and has to be mentioned when talking about successful actresses in thier 50s. Having starred in some iconic films such as Pretty Woman, Erin Brokovich, Mona Lisa Smile, the Ocean's Eleven franchise among others. The actress' charming smile and natural acting made audiences fall in love with her charm quite early on. Over the years, the 54-year-old actress has continued to impress fans. After starring in Amazon's series Homecoming, the actress will be next seen in a romantic comedy alongside George Clooney.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nearly 20 years ago for her performance in My Cousin Vinny. In her Hollywood career, Tomei has appeared in several successful films, including What Women Want, Anger Management, Wild Hogs among others. Today, one of the most famous roles of the 57-year-old actress is that of Aunt May in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker became globally famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The actress recently also reprised the same role at 57 in a reboot of the original show titled And Just Like That. For her performance as Carrie, not only is SJP widely loved but she also received several accolades for the same including two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis made her debut with the 1996 film Girls Town. Following the same, she was seen in other major Hollywood films such as The Help, Ray among others. One of her most recent performances includes alongside Will Smith in King Richard. Ellis has also been a part of some major shows including s When They See Us and Lovecraft Country for which the 53-year-old actress was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a SAG Award.

Do you think we missed out on your favourite celeb in this compilation of actresses in their 50s? Tell us in the comments below.

