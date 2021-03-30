Adam Brody ADMITS being prejudiced about Leighton Meester due to Gossip Girl; Says now she’s my moral compass

Adam Brody recently opened up about his very private relationship with Leighton Meester and what he thought of her when they first met. Scroll down to see what he said.

Adam Brody recently made an appearance on Anna Faris‘ Unqualified podcast and opened up about meeting now-wife Leighton Meester, their relationship and much more in a rare interview. Stating that he met Leighton about 15 years ago, Brody recalled running into the entire Gossip Girl star cast at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles. “Josh Schwartz produced both shows and literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter’s and I lived at Canter’s for like my entire 20s. And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us,” Adam said.

Adam and Leighton “bumped into” each other a few times in the years to follow and they eventually worked together in the 2011 movie The Oranges. He wasn’t single at the time though Adam said, “We did this movie together. I was seeing someone at the time… So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn’t get together about a year after that movie, when I was single.” “I was very attracted to her from the jump. She’s a heavenly creature. I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone,” Adam said.

Adam says he had made assumptions about Leighton‘s personality, likely because of the character she played on Gossip Girl. He said, “But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn’t for like the first handful of years that I didn’t know her, just because, I don’t know, Gossip Girl.” “Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything—I didn’t. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma,” he added. Adam later learned that Leighton is actually an awesome person. He said, “And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s cool.’ But I still didn’t know, and that continued even to when we first started dating… And come to find out she’s literally like Joan of Arc. She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character. It’s crazy.”

While discussing his favourite part of Leighton‘s personality, he said, “She’s never been rude to like a single person in her life, except—and I give her credit for this—paparazzi, where I’m too self-conscious. I wouldn’t say rude but like people will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren’t fans but they pretend to be fans… It’s sort of a bottom feeding thing… She has no problem being like, ‘You can hate me. I don’t care.’”

