Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Reveal They Get Asked to Star in Each Other's Projects All the Time; 'We Have to Resist...'

It is safe to say that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are one of the most beloved couples on the internet, and fans never get tired of watching them share screen space. The pair spoke about this topic on the red carpet ahead of this year’s Golden Globes, held at The Beverly Hilton on January 5.

While speaking with E!, the couple was asked if they had considered acting together again. Meester responded that they had discussed it. For the unversed, both performers have previously worked on projects such as The Oranges and River Wild.

Brody told E! that they do not have a “dream project” but that they always enjoy working together when the opportunity arises. The Gossip Girl star added, “It comes up a lot.” Brody agreed, explaining that almost every time they take on a project, they are asked if their partner would want to be involved.

The Weekend Away star shared, “We have to resist more than we seek it out.” According to the report, the couple was asked why they had turned down opportunities to work together. The Nobody Wants This star told the outlet, “We should come up with something to do together," while his wife teased that she had an “idea, but it’s top secret.”

This year was a big one for Brody, as his venture with Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This, was widely appreciated by netizens. Additionally, the actor garnered his first nomination for his role in the project.

As per the report, Brody was asked what had changed the most in his life over the past two decades, especially after regaining popularity with the aforementioned project. The performer replied, “A family, you know, gives you a very different perspective.”

Brody continued, saying, “Probably the single biggest perspective—I don't know. I don't want to quantify it, but it's a big perspective shift. But hopefully, it means in another 20 years I'll be back as everyone's favorite grandpa-boyfriend.”

