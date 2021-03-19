Adam Brody recalls his Gilmore Girls days, confesses what he did NOT love about the show.

In a latest interview with the AV Club, Adam Brody went back in time and recalled his Gilmore Girls days when he played the beloved Dave Rygalski.

If you've watched Gilmore Girls in the early aughts or got hooked on to it when it arrived on Netflix, you would agree with us when we say Adam Brody aka Dave Rygalski had a special place. Even though his premature exit from the show broke a million hearts, Dave was loved by fans. In a latest interview with the AV Club, Adam Brody went back in time and recalled his Gilmore Girls days.

While he was at it, Adam also revealed what he did not love about his time on the show. "(The script) was a joy. It was phenomenally well written. I remember at the time chafing a little at how exacting they were with the dialogue. They had two script supervisors. I've never seen that before or since. One for continuity's sake and the other purely to go through dialogue and after every take go to every actor 'You missed the pause.' I thought that was—I didn't love it."

For those unversed with the GG fandom space, the show's dialogues were a feat on its own and were known to be extremely fast and lengthy at times.

(YouTube screengrab)

However, Adam admitted that now when he looks back, he was probably wrong. "In hindsight, almost 20 years later, I realize that's still some of the best written stuff I've ever gotten to do and the rarity of it… If they wanted it word-for-word perfect, they're writing at such a high level, they deserve it. Who was I to chafe at that?"

After a brief run on the show, Dave aka Adam Brody left GG to play the lead in The OC as Seth Cohen where he catapulted to stardom. When asked if he would have loved a longer run on GG, Brody said, "Dave was short-lived so who knows what missteps he would have made in a longer arc, I'm sure he was not as infallible as he seemed."

Adam Brody is now married to Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester and are doting parents to two kids - a daughter and a son.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester welcomes second baby with husband Adam Brody; Latter says ‘he’s a dream boy’

Share your comment ×