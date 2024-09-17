Adam Brody Reveals How He And Wife Leighton Meester Advise Each Other When Considering Films: 'She Has That Outside Quality...'

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are one of the hottest pairs in the film industry. The couple have been married since 2014 and share two adorable children: a daughter named Arlo and a son whose name the pair has not yet revealed publicly. Brody, who is making headlines for his upcoming film Nobody Wants This, recently shared how he and his wife advise each other when considering film projects and how they are deeply involved in each other’s work decisions. Read on further to know more details!

Adam Brody recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his latest romantic comedy film, Nobody Wants This, in which he is playing the character of Noah alongside his co-star Kristen Bell. Brody, while talking about his movie, also disclosed how he and his wife helped each other in making decisions about work projects.

The Gilmore Girls actor said, "Everything is run through each other," adding, "We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s**t in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago."

Brody and his wife, Leighton Meester, have worked together on a few notable projects, including the 2014 film Life Partners, the 2023 thriller film River Wild, and the ABC sitcom Single Parents.

The actor further mentioned that Meester is "charmingly aloof to the business," explaining that she will "literally not know Seth Rogen’s name, you know what I mean? It’s f******g great because it doesn’t diminish her art."

He emphasized that her focus remains on her craft, allowing her to maintain an outsider's perspective and bringing a strong artistic quality to her work.

The Shazam actor continued gushing over his wife and his skills, saying, "She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar."

Brody added Meester can still get to the heart of a script effortlessly, but it is his responsibility to review the "cover letter" and make the decision on whether to consider it or not.

The Cop Out actor noted that he often has a better sense of what might turn into a great project based on his instincts about work. He explained that before even reading a script, he would suggest that certain names are "good" and advise getting involved, or if he hadn’t heard of the names, he might say it sounds "sketchy" and recommend giving it a read.

Brody acknowledged that he considers himself as "the biz guy, but she knows from an intelligent, intuitive way what’s true and what’s lyrical and what’s bulls***."

Meanwhile, Adam Brody's Nobody Wants This film will premiere on Netflix on 26, September 2024.