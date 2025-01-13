Adam Devine Reveals What Inspired Him To Lose Weight And The Reason Is Related To Marvel

Adam Devine has grabbed people's attention for his noticeable weight loss. Now, talking about the same, the actor quipped to People magazine that he was inspired to transform because of the possibility that he, maybe one day get a call for a superhero movie.

While talking about weight loss, he told the aforementioned outlet about feeling like this year he is in a “good rhythm” with it and that he desires to keep up with it. The performer shared that he liked where he is currently.

Devine stated that he is not attempting to have a very lean physique, but he just wants to be in a place where if he gets calls from Marvel, he could answer.

He added, “If my phone rings and it's James Gunn saying, 'Hey, we're ready to bring you into the DC universe,' I could say, 'Hey, give me a couple of months, and I'll be there.’”

The Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates star told the publication that he gained “sympathy weight” when his spouse, Chloe Bridges was carrying their first baby, a son, who was born in February 2024. The couple named him Beau.

While talking about the above-mentioned concept, which is also reportedly known as Couvade syndrome, Devine stated that it was a “real thing” for him. The performer revealed that he, “just ballooned up, and I felt like I didn't look like myself. I'd look in the mirror, and it was like I was a cartoon version of myself.”

The Pitch Perfect actor shared that his wife was eating for two and was also building their child. Devine mentioned that he was not doing that but it appeared as if he was. He revealed that he ended up gaining more weight, which was 28 pounds, than Bridges, who had gained 26 pounds.

While getting candid, Devine expressed that how he looked at himself was affected after witnessing how much weight he had gained after his spouse carried their child. He admitted that he desired to go back to feeling like himself again.

The Modern Family star revealed that he had always been consistent with working out and eating well, adding, “But it was just the amount I was eating and not knowing that certain things were bad for me.”

