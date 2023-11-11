Adam DeVine's wife Chloe Bridges shares a heartfelt tribute on his 40th birthday; Details inside

Adam Devine, the hilarious and charismatic actor, is known for his standout performances in Workaholics and Pitch Perfect. Born in 1983 in Waterloo, Iowa, Devine's comedic prowess extends to stand-up and writing. In 2019, he tied the knot with actress Chloe Bridges, best known for her role in The Carrie Diaries. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their adorable moments on social media, showcasing a perfect blend of humor and love.

Adam DeVine turns 40

To commemorate Adam Devine's 40th birthday, his wife Chloe Bridges took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. The images capture Devine appreciating a beachside sunset, with Bridges skillfully taking on the role of the photographer. In the caption, Bridges, 31, extended birthday wishes and wrote, “Happy birthday to this avid watcher of sunsets @adamdevine. Feels like yesterday we were celebrating your 31st and now it’s your 40th and I love you more every day."

Devine took charge of his own birthday celebration on social media, sharing a humorous shirtless snapshot from bed in an Instagram Story, playfully declaring, "THIS. IS. 40." The Pitch Perfect star added another layer of humor by posting images of his birthday breakfast on his Story. He jokingly noted that musician Paul Anka's 1959 single, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder, was the TOP OF THE POPS when I was born!"

"Cool pic of me on my 16th birthday in my new whip!" he exclaimed in another post, sharing a black-and-white photo featuring a man behind the wheel of an early 20th-century automobile.

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges' relationship timeline

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges first crossed paths in 2014 while working on their film, The Final Girls. Their romance blossomed from a February 2015 start, culminating in DeVine's proposal in 2019. The couple exchanged vows in Mexico on October 9, 2021, with the wedding attended by DeVine's Workaholics co-stars Erik Griffin, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson.

In a joyous Instagram post on October 2, DeVine and Bridges shared the exciting news of their impending parenthood.

ALSO READ: Pitch Perfect - Bumper in Berlin: Adam DeVine starrer gets canceled by Peacock; Report

Recently, Devine showcased his talent in Netflix's action-comedy, The Outlaws, and featured in the latest season of The Righteous Gemstones. His upcoming project includes a voice role in the animated movie titled Fixed.

ALSO READ: Why is Adam Devine attacking Marvel superhero movies and blaming them for 'ruining' comedy?