Adam Driver gets SLAMMED on social media for his 9/11 comment; People call him ‘Islamophobic'

People are calling Adam Driver Islamophobic because of his comments about joining the Marines after 9/11 attacks. Check out the reaction.

Adam Driver recently caught everybody’s attention on social media after the hashtag #adamdriverisoverparty started trending on Twitter. People tweeted about ‘canceling’ the Star Wars actor reacting to his comment about joining the Marines after 9/11. People flooded Twitter and criticised his remarks calling him Islamophobic. They shared a comment from Adam’s interview with The New Yorker, which took place last year. During the interaction, the 36-year-old actor stated that he joined the Marines after 9/11 because he wanted to fight against the terrorists who attacked the USA.

Reacting to his remarks, a social media user wrote, “Adam Driver was exposed already, we’ve been telling yall he is islamophobic for so long, why are y'all cancelling him just toda.” “Adam Driver’s New Yorker interview revealed who Adam Driver is: Islamophobic,” another tweeted. “Stop telling muslims and arabs that adam driver is not problematic and he’s “good.” we’re allowed to feel negatively about his clearly islamophobic comments and reasoning for joining the military. stop talking over us and acting like it’s no big deal,” another user posted.

On the other hand, Adam's fans pointed out that in the interview, the actor clarified that his decision to join the military was not against Muslims. “It wasn’t against Muslims. It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is,” he had added in the interview. “Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you're bored,” a user wrote. “Apparently joining the military after 9/11 to defend your country makes you islamophobic. i quit- i’m not even an adam driver stan but like stan adam driver,” another fan tweeted.

