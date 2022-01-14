Adam Driver on his House of Gucci character: After 14 hours a day being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over

​Adam Driver has had a massively successful year, to say the least. This past year, we saw the actor in House of Gucci, Annette and The Last Duel, as his performances garnered a lot of buzz and praise. Driver, in an interview with W Magazine, revealed why he couldn't wait to stop being a Gucci. Read more to find out his reason.

The Marriage Story actor shared with W Magazine his utter urgency to finish with Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. He said, "I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci. The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man...those qualities were interesting to think about." However, that is not where the story ends as Driver explained how after playing the character for 14 hours a day, he could not wait to get "over it".

The Paterson actor has studied drama at Juilliard School in New York City and said at Julliard they were taught to be "repertory theatre actor...Chekhov in the morning, Arthur Miller at night". He likes that kind of discipline in his work and said that, in general, he leaves jobs immediately and did not attend a wrap party since Girls. The actor added, "I just want to get the character out of my system and go home".

Meanwhile, we can expect to see Driver in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' 65 and in White Noise directed by Noah Baumbach. Any projects, besides these two, have been kept under the veil for the time being. Adam Driver fans definitely have a few treats to look forward to this new year.

