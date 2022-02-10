Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz & Shailene Woodley to share screen space in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari biopic

Michael Mann's passion project, an Enzo Ferrari biography, has set a complete cast, with Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley all joining the cast. As per Deadline, the film is finally going ahead, with SXTfilms obtaining the international rights to "Ferrari" with the goal of starting production this May.

Hugh Jackman's replacement in the titular character is Star Wars and House Of Gucci actor Driver, while Parallel Mothers star Cruz will portray Enzo's wife Laura. Woodley, who starred in Big Little Lies, will portray mistress Lina Lardi. According to Deadline, Amazon is present in a few overseas markets. STX International will try to conclude the remaining transactions this week, with several major international agreements already in place, notably Leone in Italy.

Mann's film, which he has been working on for almost two decades, is set in the summer of 1957. Ferrari, an ex-racer, is in trouble. Bankruptcy threatens the firm he and his wife, Laura, established from the ground up 10 years ago. Their turbulent marriage is strained by the loss of one son and the acceptance of another. He plans to make up for his losses by betting on one event — the renowned Mille Miglia, which spans 1,000 kilometres across Italy. The project has gone through several variations, but this is the farthest the casting has progressed at any point.

Meanwhile, for other details, Mann will produce the movie under his Moto Productions label with P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West. Niels Juul is in charge of executive production. The film's principal filming is expected to begin this spring in Italy, and STXfilms and its partners will distribute it internationally.

