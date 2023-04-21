Adam Driver to join the MCU for the upcoming role in ‘Fantastic Four’?

Adam Driver to make an impactful appearance in MCU-based Fantastic Four as per the recent rumours, the actor of Star Wars will be seen gracing the screen as he is close to signing a contract to play a major part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In particular, Driver is anticipated to feature in the next Fantastic Four relaunch for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which has excited fans to know more about his role in the upcoming movie, which has been reported as per the initial rumours about Driver playing either Mr. Fantastic or Doctor Doom, which surfaced late last year.

Daniel Richtman titled Adam Driver as the 'Top cast' for the Fantastic Four role.

It's been newly reported that Driver is in final negotiations with Marvel Studios to play Reed Richards, according to reliable industry insider Daniel Richtman. His name has been bandied about for the MCU for months.

Driver was mentioned as the "top casting choice" in January for the role of Reed Richards in the remake. Despite the fact that the remake is still years away, early progress has already shown that viewers may anticipate a timely release.

When can "Fantastic Four" hit the screen?

The revival will eventually begin production in early 2024, after several delays. Director Matt Shakman of WandaVision is anticipated to lead the endeavour while Avatar: The Way of Water is in production.

The script is expected to be written by Josh Friedman. No further performers have been confirmed, however there have been rumours that Austin Butler or Jodie Comer may have been chosen to play Sue Storm instead of Rachel Brosnahan or Johnny Storm.

On February 14, 2025, the Fantastic Four relaunch is anticipated to arrive in theatres.

