Adam Driver WALKS OUT of an interview after hearing himself sing in Marriage Story?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an NPR interview after the channel played a clip of him singing from the movie Marriage Story.

He might have delivered an outstanding performance in Marriage Story but Adam Driver doesn't seem to be impressed with his act in the Golden Globe Awards nominated movie. The actor, who will soon be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was a guest on NPR’s “Fresh Air” hosted by Terry Gross. The filming was taking place earlier this month in NPR’s New York studio, according to Variety. Discussing the critically acclaimed movie, which saw Driver share the screen with Scarlett Johansson, the talk show reportedly played a clip from Marriage Story.

Driver was seen singing during his act in the clip. Apparently, the actor chose to walk out while the clip played. In a statement received to Variety, the program’s executive producer Danny Miller said, "We don’t really understand why he left. We knew from our previous interview with Adam Driver that he does not enjoy listening back to clips of his movies (that isn’t unusual, a lot of actors feel that way). So Terry invited him to take off his headphones while we played back the 20-second clip. But this time around, after the clip concluded we were informed by our engineer in NY that he had walked out of the studio, and then left the building.”

The clip played during the filming saw Driver’s character singing Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive” in a karaoke bar. While it is unclear what prompted the actor to walk out of the recording, it could be attributed to his 2015 interview with Fresh Air where the Driver confessed he hated hearing himself. "I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it," he confessed. "Wish I could change it, but you can’t," he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Exclusive spaceship designed for promotion of J.J. Abrams directorial

Read More