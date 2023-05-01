Adam Lambert to appear on American Idol as a mentor; Viewers elated after threatening to boycott the show

American Idol viewers were excited to hear that Season 8 contestant Adam Lambert would be joining the show again. An Instagram post revealed that Adam would be a mentor on the current season 21 of American Idol.

Adam Lambert returns to American Idol

The official American Idol account shared a picture of Adam Lambert this Saturday. Adam was a contestant on Idol season 8. It was revealed that Adam would return to Idol as a mentor this season. The caption and post read, "TOMORROW: @officialqueenmusic frontman and Season 8 alum Adam Lambert mentors our Top 12 and performs LIVE on IDOL." Adam has been a fan favorite since he debuted in 2009. Lambert finished second in Idol when Kris Allen won Season 8. Both of the contestants performed No Boundaries in the finale.

In an interview with Variety in January 2023, Adam was asked if homophobia was the reason he did not win American Idol, to which the singer replied, "Probably. But it was 10 years ago." Adam’s career took off after American Idol. He played the role of Charlie in the movie Fairyland, released on January 20, 2023. He has sold more than 3 million albums and 5 million singles globally. Adam has performed with Queen, and he is an active member of the iconic British band. Their collaboration found success in a 66-date world tour. In January 2023, Adam won the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala.

In his acceptance speech, Adam discussed his days on Idol. He said, "When I went to audition, I was like, 'Man, I don't think they're going to take me. I'm the gay guy. This is a pipe dream. "And I made it to the final, and I couldn't believe it. I mean, I had no idea that it would go that long. And then once I got off the show, I got signed a record contract.”

He continued, "There was an [online] article that was like, 'Oh, this guy's exciting, and it may or not be because he might be gay.' And I was like, 'Might be?!'"

Fans react to Adam coming back to Idol

Fans were extremely enthusiastic to hear that Adam will be returning to the show. They took to the comments sections to express their happiness. One person wrote, "Yay! Finally! Can’t wait to see Adam perform,"

Another commented, "This is going to be fabulous! I adore him!" while a third added, "This is the one we've been waiting for!"

A fourth added, "I know he's busy, but he would make the greatest Judge on that show. They definitely need three new judges. Can't wait to see him."

American Idol faces backlash

Adam returning to the show might be just what the fans need to stop boycotting the show. Earlier this week, fans declared that they would boycott the show if a country singer won another season. They seemed to be tired of the pattern; the majority of the American Idol winners have been from the same genre.

A comment on a Reddit thread said, "If another country singer wins idol, I will not be watching it anymore. There's so much other better talent out there. Almost half of the winners have been country singers- sick of it."

Another agreed while adding, "Seriously really tired of mediocre karaoke country singers sailing right through and black people voted out early."

A viewer called Idol’s lack of diversity, saying, "I miss when there was more diversity in the show and anyone could really win. The past few years of the show have been heavily focused on country artists, this year seems a little more balanced but I guess we'll see how it plays out."

