Adam Levine accused of cheating on wife as influencer claims he tried to name his baby after her
Adam Levin has been accused of cheating by an Instagram influencer who posted alleged DMs he received from him.
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by an Instagram model who also leaked DMs that were allegedly sent by the singer to her. Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old model has made the allegations in a TikTok video on Monday 19 September where she claimed that she was in a relationship with Levine that lasted for about a year.
The model also shared what were allegedly the screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read. "It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind." Another message as per Stroh was sent to her by the singer after they had stopped seeing each other which said, "OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” followed by a single shrugging emoji.
The Instagram influencer has claimed that she sent the alleged exchanges to her friends she thought she trusted but they subsequently tried to sell the story to the press and claimed that it was what prompted her to come forward with her accusations. While Summer did not mention how long ago Levine and her were allegedly in a relationship but claimed that she, "was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited."
Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo, Victoria’s Secret model, since 2014. The couple recently confirmed that they are expecting a third baby and are already parents to two daughters aged four and five.