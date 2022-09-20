Adam Levine accused of cheating on wife as influencer claims he tried to name his baby after her

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by an Instagram model who also leaked DMs that were allegedly sent by the singer to her. Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old model has made the allegations in a TikTok video on Monday 19 September where she claimed that she was in a relationship with Levine that lasted for about a year.

The model also shared what were allegedly the screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read. "It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind." Another message as per Stroh was sent to her by the singer after they had stopped seeing each other which said, "OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” followed by a single shrugging emoji.