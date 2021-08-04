Adam Levine adds massive leg tattoo to his tattoo collection; Took 13 hours to complete

Adam Levine just got another huge tattoo. Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 singer posted a video on Instagram of himself receiving a 13-hour tattoo. Tattoo artist Bill Canales added a Japanese-inspired pattern on the singer's already extensively inked right thigh. In the black-and-white time-lapse video, 42-year-old Levine can be seen laying on his left side as Canales works, at one point, petting an adorable dog. Canales also shared a video of the process on his own Instagram, noting that the tattoo took two days to complete.

While many of Levine's other tattoos are tiny, his leg tattoos aren't the only big ones he has. In the classic, vintage sailor tattoo style, he also has an intricate black-and-grey picture of a mermaid clutching a skull covering his whole back. And, although some of his tattoos have gotten him in trouble, most notably the "California" tattoo on his stomach that he bared during his Super Bowl half-time performance, Levine remains unfazed. When he was voted the Sexiest Man Alive, he remarked in an interview with People, "Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years. They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

As per PEOPLE, in march, the singer shared several videos of Nathan Kostechko adding the finishing touches to a large design of ocean waves located on his left leg. "Day 3," Levine captioned one clip, which showed Kostechko shading some lines on his calf. The singer wrote alongside another video, "Today was ouch but worth it."

Interestingly, Kostechko, who is also the boyfriend of model Charlotte McKinney and an artist, previously also made another tattoo for the singer, a huge Immaculate Heart on Levine's neck.

