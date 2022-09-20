Adam Levine DENIES infidelity claims amid wife Behati Prinsloo's third pregnancy

Levine posted the statement on his Instagram story which read, per People, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." Levine went on to add as he accepted his shortcoming and apologized, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Setting the record straight. Adam Levine is finally saying his piece on the recent allegations against him that claim the musician cheated on his pregnant wife of 8 years, Behati Prinsloo . The Marron 5 frontman took to Instagram on Tuesday and spoke his truth in a lengthy statement addressing all the allegations made against him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The Sugar singer continued, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

The lengthy statement comes in response to a viral TikTok video by Stroh in which she alleged that she had a year-long affair with Levine. Although Stroh did not provide exact dates for their entanglement, she did provide screengrabs of her DMs with the musician and also added a note that talked about them not speaking after April. Stroh admitted that she wanted to settle things privately but had to come out with the screengrabs after a friend threatened to leak them to the tabloids.

