Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding reportedly due to THIS reason

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on July 3, 2021 at their Oklahoma estate. The intimate wedding ceremony saw Blake and Gwen's close family in attendance and while Carson Daly officiated their wedding, many noticed how one of Shelton's closest pals from the industry and his The Voice co-judge, Adam Levine was missing from the wedding. It has been reported that during the time of Shelton's wedding, the Maroon 5 singer was vacationing with his family.

According to a source who spoke to Radar, the real reason why Levin did not attend the wedding was because he wasn't aware of it. The source stated, "Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together."

It seems not just Levine but none of the other The Voice stars such as Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera among others received an invitation for the wedding revealed the source.

According to Radar, the couple decided to host an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance, no Hollywood celebrities apart from Daly who officiated the wedding.

In a recent interview with Today, Carson spoke about the wedding ceremony as he detailed how it was saying, "The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

As for Levine's relationship with Blake and Gwen, the singer had previously joked during an interview that the couple won't be able to "afford" him to play at their wedding. He also revealed the sweet message he had sent to them after learning that the duo had decided to tie the knot saying he missed them.

