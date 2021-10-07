Adam Levine got inked during social media outage; Jokes ‘when Instagram goes down, tattoo your throat’

Maroon 5 alum and singer Adam Levine recently revealed what he got up to when there was a social media outage and Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were down. The singer took a different route and instead of getting on Twitter like everyone else, the singer instead got a tattoo! Taking to his IG page after the 6-hour outage, the Maroon 5 alum showed off his new neck tattoo. His new tat featured a butterfly caught in a spider web, just above his pre-existing clavicle tattoo that says “Family.”

“Wise man once said… when Instagram goes down… tattoo your throat…” his name was @nathan_kostechko,” Levine captioned his new tattoo announcement on Instagram.

If you by chance missed the infamous outage, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Oculus went down for almost 6 hours. Facebook, which owns the latter four brands, stated that they were working on a fix shortly after the outages started. The New York Times also reported that the social media problem originated with a networking issue that interrupted communications between its data centres.

Unlike Levine, most celebrities took to Twitter shared their thoughts of the social media otage. Country singer Dolly Parton noted the sudden increase of tweets and wrote: “Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…” the 75-year-old posted from her official account alongside a GIF from a vintage video that showed her making a grand entrance. While Jimmy Kimmel said, "Facebook is down so asking this here: Which livestock medication should I take for a sinus infection?"

