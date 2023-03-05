Adam Levine opens up about welcoming third child with wife Behati Prinsloo: I embrace the chaos

Adam Levine has opened up about his feelings and experience regarding being a father of three children.

The Maroon 5 frontman along with his wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third daughter in late January this year. Levine spoke about his life as a father of three kids when he recently appeared at iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest (via PEOPLE).

Adam Levine on fathering three children with wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine said that the experience is very much like ‘zone defense’ like people say. He added that it goes from man to man and zone to zone., which, he said, is awesome. The Girls Like You singer emphasized that he loves the chaos and embraces the chaos.

Apart from their newborn daughter, Levine and Prinsloo are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

Going further, Adam Levine shared that he is now leaning towards the stereotype and cliché of fathers wanting a minivan. He explained that it can have any theme they want it to be – like a spaceship, and not necessarily ‘mom’s Chrysler Town & County’.

Just last week, Adam and Behati celebrated their daughter Gio’s 5th birthday. It included activities like snow tubing and face painting, and from the photos shared on the ‘gram, it looked like a lot of fun.

Adam Levine teases new music project

Apart from his familial life, the Misery singer also opened up about his career. Adam Levine teased host Ryan Seacrest about his upcoming project and said that his band Maroon 5 is currently working on something ‘unbelievably cool’. While it’s definitely a music project, Adam stated that he is most excited about it than he has been in a long time. The singer added that currently, they are right in the middle of the project, and that it is one of the ‘coolest’ things they have ever done, and ‘very different’.

