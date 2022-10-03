Adam Levine performs first show amid cheating drama, receives support from wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine made his first public appearance amid cheating allegations as he performed in Las Vegas.
Adam Levine made his first public appearance amid cheating drama and DMs scandal following Sumner Stroh's allegations as he performed with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas Saturday night. The singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Hotel over the weekend as part of Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala that was also attended by Logan Paul and more as per page Six.
Levine's pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo was also spotted attending the event and as per reports joined the singer backstage to support him. While the singer recently made the headlines for his flirty DMs, Adam was introduced with kind words by Shaquille O’Neal at the event who said, "Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck."
For the uninitiated, it all started with Stroh alleging in a TikTok video that she had a year-long affair with the married musician, who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Prinsloo. The supermodel is currently pregnant with their third baby. Sumner also accused Adam of asking her if he could name his baby after her.
Following Stroh, four other women came forward alleging that the singer indulged in flirty exchanges with them on social media. The singer got badly trolled as memes of his alleged DMs that were leaked went viral.
