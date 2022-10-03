Adam Levine performs first show amid cheating drama, receives support from wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine made his first public appearance amid cheating drama and DMs scandal following Sumner Stroh's allegations as he performed with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas Saturday night. The singer took the stage at the MGM Grand Hotel over the weekend as part of Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala that was also attended by Logan Paul and more as per page Six.

Levine's pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo was also spotted attending the event and as per reports joined the singer backstage to support him. While the singer recently made the headlines for his flirty DMs, Adam was introduced with kind words by Shaquille O’Neal at the event who said, "Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck."