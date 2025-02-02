Adam Levine Reveals THIS Pop Songstress Is His Kids’ Favorite Along With Maroon 5; Find Out

Adam Levine’s children surely have their favorite music artist’s list ready and his father’s band has made it to that list. But there’s one more mainstream pop songstress who the singer’s kids like and it is none other than Olivia Rodrigo. The Payphone singer revealed this information during his chat with People magazine.

While conversing with the aforementioned outlet, Levine stated that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo’s three kids—Dusty Rose, 8, Gio Grace, 6, and their two-year-old son—loved attending his live shows and the music his band puts out.

He told the publication that his children know each of the songs he has penned in his life and they also know the entire catalog. He went to take Rodrigo’s name as well, saying, “Basically their world is Olivia Rodrigo and Maroon 5.”

The vocalist added that that was the world his children were living in and that he was “cool” with it. He expressed not knowing how long that will last but he would be enjoying each step on the way.

According to the publication, the Cold singer told the outlet that since his fatherhood journey began, he has “softened.” Levin talked about crying each day and feeling like he has also sort of been “pretty keyed in” with his emotions. He also quipped to the outlet that he’s “more tired.”

As far as the vocalist’s professional front goes, he will make his return to The Voice as a coach in its season 27. He will also be busy performing eight shows during the Las Vegas residency with his band, per People magazine.

The singing competition show, The Voice, season 27, will premiere on February 3, Monday, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.