Adam Levine to reunite with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Season Finale: Here’s the details

Adam Levine, the iconic former coach of The Voice, is set to make a grand return alongside Blake Shelton for the highly anticipated Season Finale. Fans of the hit show can prepare for an unforgettable reunion as Levine and his band Maroon 5 take the stage on May 23, delivering a sensational performance of their latest single, Middle Ground. The electrifying event will also mark the debut of the song's music video, adding to the excitement.

Middle Ground holds special significance as Maroon 5's first release in two years, making it a momentous occasion for both the band and their devoted fanbase. The anticipation surrounding their performance is at an all-time high as viewers eagerly await the much-anticipated reunion.

Adam Levine's return to The Voice brings back memories of his role as an original coach on the NBC singing competition series. The talented musician and his distinctive voice graced the show for its first 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark on both contestants and fans alike. Last year, Blake Shelton, another beloved coach, announced his departure after an impressive 24 seasons on the show. This season, Shelton faced off against returning coach Kelly Clarkson, as well as newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, each with their respective teams.

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding Levine's return, his wife Behati Prinsloo recently shared a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram, capturing a cherished family vacation with their three children. The photo serves as a reminder of the passing of time and the evolving chapters in their lives, when Adam first started as a coach on the voice he was unmarried and had no children.

To catch this captivating two-part finale, make sure to tune in to NBC on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The stage is set, the anticipation is palpable, and fans can't wait to witness Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's extraordinary reunion on The Voice.