Adam Levine's former yoga instructor claims he treated her like 'used trash' amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine's former yoga instructor who also accused the singer of sending her flirty DMs revealed details of the alleged conversations between her and the singer. Alanna Zabel, was reportedly the musician’s personal yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010 as per what she informed the Daily Mail on Thursday. Zabel claims the singer never apologised for his inappropriate text.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Alanna said, "This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being. Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me." Previously, Zabel claimed that Levine once allegedly sent her a message that read, "I want to spend the day with you naked." According to the fitness trainer, this text led to a physical altercation between her and her then-boyfriend.