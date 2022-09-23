Adam Levine's former yoga instructor claims he treated her like 'used trash' amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine's former yoga instructor has claimed that the singer never apologised for sending her inappropriate text.
Adam Levine's former yoga instructor who also accused the singer of sending her flirty DMs revealed details of the alleged conversations between her and the singer. Alanna Zabel, was reportedly the musician’s personal yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010 as per what she informed the Daily Mail on Thursday. Zabel claims the singer never apologised for his inappropriate text.
Speaking to The Daily Mail, Alanna said, "This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being. Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me." Previously, Zabel claimed that Levine once allegedly sent her a message that read, "I want to spend the day with you naked." According to the fitness trainer, this text led to a physical altercation between her and her then-boyfriend.
Adding on about how the Maroon 5 singer dealt with the situation, Alanna claimed that Levine "ignored" her message about what happened, "never apologized" for sending the "flirtatious text" and also “removed” her from the gig where she was to join the band on a three-month tour.
Zabel claimed that the singer "iced her out" during an upsetting time. Levine has been accused by four other women who have claimed that he sent them flirty messages on social media while being married to his wife Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The singer himself has denied cheating on his wife in a statement released on social media but maintained that he crossed the line during a regrettable phase.
