Adam Levine's pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo 'very upset' over his affair allegations: Report

While Behati hasn't reacted to the ongoing drama as of yet, the Victoria's Secret model who is currently pregnant with Levine's third child is reportedly "very upset" at the moment. According to People, a source close to the model said, "He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo’s] back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though."

Adam Levine has recently been in the headlines after a model accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo and revealed alleged DMs from the singer suggesting the duo had an affair. Responding to Sumner Stroh's TikTok claims, the singer also released a statement where denied cheating on his wife but maintained that he did "cross a line" in his interactions.

The source further also informed that Prinsloo is "100 percent committed to her family" and added that Levine "is very understanding about her feelings." The insider has also claimed that Adam never wants a divorce and has been trying his best to make things better amid the difficult time.

As for Sumner Stroh, the model shared another TikTok where she apologised to Behati and said, "I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children. And for that, I’m so, so sorry." Behati and Adam are parents to two daughters and are currently expecting their third baby together. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after they began dating in 2014. Following a brief breakup in 2013, the duo got back together again and have been married ever since.

