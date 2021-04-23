Adam Mckay’s Parasite series is not a remake of Bong Joon Ho’s film; An original story set in film’s universe

Adam Mckay has been constructing an original series on Parasite which is not the remake or sequel to the film but a thematic representation of the film’s universe.

Parasite swept off the Oscar at the 92nd Academy awards collecting the honors for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Auteur Bong Joon Ho accepted acclaim for his film worldwide and Parasite became the second name of the Korean film industry for the time being. But as it seems, the season of Parasite and what it represented about the society has not ended yet. With Anchorman director Adam Mckay taking the baton from Bong Joon Ho, he is constructing a series based on the themes that film represented in its narrative.

Adam Mckay’s film is based on Parasite but it is not a remake or a direct sequel of the prestigious project. Adam has constructed his own tale around the representation of society in the film. The representation varies from rich to poor, upper to lower class, and the interpersonal relationships between the people of all classes. Adam is using the theme to weave his own longer narrative for he is creating an entire series out of the idea.

Both Adam and Bong are making their upcoming projects for a major OTT giant. Bong’s next project has not been officially announced though the streaming giant showcased a few glimpses of Adam’s next project called ‘Don’t Look Up’. Don’t Look Up is a star-studded affair about two astronomers who go around the world spreading the message that the world is ending, comedically. The prestigious project stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as the lead cast of the film. The supporting cast includes Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Parry, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and Meryl Streep to name a few.

